Stephanie Niznik Fallece a los 52 años la actriz Stephanie Niznik, actriz en 'Perdidos', 'Anatomía de Grey' y 'Star Trek'

Habitual en series de televisión, tuvo apariciones en shows muy populares como 'Anatomía de Grey', 'Perdidos' y 'Star Trek'.

Stephanie Niznik en una foto de archivo.

La actriz Stephanie Niznik, de 52 años, falleció de forma repentina el pasado 23 de junio, según anuncia la revista norteamericana Variety. Niznik nació el 20 de mayo de 1967 en Maine.

La actriz era una habitual del panorama seriéfilo, con participaciones en Perdidos, Anatomía de Grey y Everwood, aunque su salto a la fama se produjo en 1998 gracias a su papel en Star Trek: Insurrección

Niznik era una activista y voluntaria en la lucha contra el hambre infantil y en organizaciones animalistas, según informa esta revista estadounidense. La actriz desarrolló la mayoría de su carrera, que inició a mediados de los noventa, en series para la pequeña pantalla.

En Everwood, donde participó durante cuatro temporadas entre 2002 y 2006, compartió reparto junto a Chris Pratt, estrella de Marvel gracias a su papel en Guardianes de la Galaxia. Según la web especializada IMDB, llevaba desde 2009 sin participar en grandes papeles televisados. 

