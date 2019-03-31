Ochenta años después del fin de la guerra civil, el 1 de abril de 1939, La 2 de TVE recupera este lunes el documental La maleta mexicana, dirigido por dirigida por Trisha Ziff, que narra la historia de tres fotógrafos que retrataron la contienda: Robert Capa, David Seymour y Gerda Taro.
El martes 2 emite el documental Cautivos en la arena, dirigido por Joan Sella y Miguel Mellado, que refleja “la odisea de un grupo de exiliados republicanos en Argelia que, posteriormente, viajaron a Francia y formaron parte de la entrada triunfal de los aliados en París frente a Hitler”, según la web de RTVE.
El miércoles 3 es el turno del documental Noticias de una guerra, dirigido por Eterio Ortega y producido por Elías Querejeta, sobre la convocatoria de elecciones generales a comienzos de 1936 y el ambiente social en los meses previos al golpe de Estado.
El jueves 4, Documaster estrena El silencio de otros, dirigido por Almudena Carracedo y Robert Bahar, ganador este año de los premios Goya y Forqué al mejor documental. El metraje “acompaña a víctimas y supervivientes del régimen franquista a medida que organizan la querella argentina y rompen un pacto del olvido sobre los crímenes que padecieron”.
El viernes 5, estrena la miniserie Volveremos, dirigida por Felip Solé Sabaté, que versa sobre La Nueve, la compañía de soldados españoles que combatió en la Segunda Guerra Mundial. Premio Gaudí, fue candidata a los Prix Europa en 2012.
Finalmente, el domingo 7 Versión española emite La conspiración, una película de Pedro Olea sobre el papel del general Mola en la gestación del golpe militar de julio del 36, que desembocó en la guerra civil y, posteriormente, en la dictadura franquista.
- No te pierdas nuestro especial España secuestrada: 80 años del fin de la guerra civil
