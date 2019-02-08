Muere el director teatral Salvador Távora a los 88 años

Salvador Távora ha fallecido a los 88 años de edad en Sevilla, ciudad en la que nació en abril de 1930. Távora, director de la compañía La Cuadra de Sevilla, también fue cantaor flamenco y torero, pero lo dejó para dedicarse de forma completa al teatro. Su última representación fue en 2017, con la reposición de su primera obra, Quejío, que cumplía 45 años de su estreno, la cual escenifica la opresión del proletariado andaluz. Con su estreno en Madrid en 1972 sorteaba la censura y donde, incluso el propio Salvador intervino como actor y cantaor.
Su llegada al teatro estuvo marcada por espectáculos flamencos costumbristas y al uso, hasta que en los años 60 apostó por reflejar la situación social de Andalucía.
A comienzos de los 70 fue requerido por el crítico José Monleón para formar parte del Teatro Estudio Lebrijano, con motivo de su participación en el Festival Mundial de Teatro de Nancy (Francia), en abril de 1971 y Távora ejecutó el cante dentro del espectáculo de Juan Bernabé Oratorio. Fruto de esta experiencia decidió montar Quejío, llevándolo al Pequeño Teatro del TEI de Madrid.
El dramaturgo y director era conocido por su estilo renovador en el teatro y por saber hacer llegar el flamenco. Por ello recibió varios premios a lo largo de su vida, entre los que se encuentran la Medalla de Oro al Mérito en las Bellas Artes (1985), Hijo Predilecto de Sevilla (1997), o el premio Max de Honor concedido por la SGAE en 2017.
En mayo de 2018 Távora recibió el homenaje del Festival Internacional de Teatro y Artes de Calle de Valladolid. Allí pronunció una máxima que trasladó a su carrera: "El arte sin compromiso es una cosa inservible".
Desde hacía tiempo su estado de salud era débil y fue empeorando hasta el desenlace de esta noche. El cuerpo será trasladado al tanatorio de Servisa, donde mañana se le hará un homenaje al dramaturgo a las 11:30 horas.
