El príncipe heredero saudí, Mohamed bin Salman, aseguró en una conversación que mantuvo en 2017 que usaría "una bala" contra el periodista Jamal Khashoggi, asesinado en octubre de 2018, si este no volvía al reino y dejaba de criticar a las autoridades de Arabia Saudí, informó este viernes el diario The New York Times.

Esta información se conoce horas después de que la relatora de la ONU sobre la tortura, Agnes Callamard, asegurara en Ginebra que Khashoggi, columnista de The Washington Post, fue víctima de "un asesinato brutal y premeditado" que fue "planeado y perpetrado por funcionarios de Arabia Saudí".

El periodista fue asesinado por agentes saudíes el 2 de octubre de 2018 en el consulado saudí de Estambul.

The New York Times, que cita a ex funcionarios estadounidenses y funcionarios extranjeros conocedores de los informes de inteligencia, asegura que agencias de espionaje estadounidense interceptaron conversaciones del príncipe heredero.

Según estas fuentes, en septiembre de 2017, Bin Salman trató con un ayudante identificado como Turki Aldajil la situación de Khashoggi, que ya había alarmado a las autoridades del régimen por sus crecientes críticas a las políticas de palacio.

En la conversación el príncipe heredero dijo que si no se podía convencer al periodista para que regresara a Arabia Saudí había que llevarlo de vuelta a la fuerza, siempre según The New York Times y aseguró que de lo contrario, él personalmente iría tras Khashogi "con una bala".

Según analistas de inteligencia sin identificar citados por el diario, la frase de Bin Salman no habría que interpretarla al pie de la letra, pero sí como "una metáfora para enfatizar su intención de matar al periodista si este no regresaba a Arabia Saudí".

La publicación de esta información coincide con la visita del ministro de Exteriores saudí, Adel al Yubeir, a Estados Unidos, donde se ha reunido con su homólogo estadounidense, Mike Pompeo.

Durante su reunión, ambos han destacado la importancia de continuar con la investigación sobre el asesinato del periodista saudí de manera "creíble y transparente".