La directora de Period. End of sentence, Rayka Zehtabchi, quiso dejar patente su asombro al recoger el Oscar al mejor cortometraje documental en la 91ª edición de los premios de la Academia de Hollywood.
"No lloro porque tenga la regla", bromeó la directora de origen iraní, sino porque "no puedo creer que una película sobre la menstruación haya ganado un Oscar", afirmaba emocionada ante los aplausos del público.
Zehtabchi quiso agradecer a las personas que "están empoderando a mujeres de todo el mundo para que luchen por la libertad menstrual". Un problema que se refleja en Period. End of sentence, donde se muestran las dificultades a las que se tienen que enfrentar las mujeres en India para acceder a productos de higiene necesarios durante la menstruación.
En concreto, esta historia se centra en un grupo de mujeres de una aldea de Hapur, a las afueras de Nueva Delhi, que reciben una máquina para elaborar compresas a un bajo precio.
La productora del corto, Melissa Berton, quiso remarcar durante su discurso en la gala que estas mujeres "querían marcar una diferencia" en un país donde tener la regla está mal visto. El periodo "debería ser un punto, pero no el final de la educación".
