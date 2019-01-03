Público
Entrada de las mujeres en templos Cuatro millones de mujeres forman un muro humano de 620 km por la igualdad en India

La reivindicación quiere criticar la polémica tras la entrada de dos mujeres de cuarenta años en el templo de Sabarimala en el estado de Kerala. 

Cuatro millones de mujeres forman un muro humano por la igualdad en India. / EFE - PRAKASH ELAMAKKARA

La polémica suscitada por la entrada de dos mujeres de cuarenta años en el templo de Sabarimala en el estado de Kerala (India), el pasado miércoles, ha hecho que cuatro millones de mujeres formen un muro humano para pedir igualdad.

La reivindicación, que ha llegado a cubrir una superficie de 620 kilómetros, quiere criticar la prohibición centenaria que impide a las mujeres en edad de menstruar -entre los 10 y los 50 años- su entrada en los templos.

A pesar de que el Tribunal Supremo levantó esta prohibición en septiembre, cerca de 200 personas conservadoras intentaron evitar su entrada al templo. Tras el incidente, las protestas contra este acto reivindicativo han dejado decenas de heridos, casi un centenar de vehículos destruidos y policías y periodistas atacados.

"Ha habido algunos incidentes esporádicos de violencia en algunos distritos del norte del estado, pero la situación está totalmente bajo el control de la Policía de Kerala", ha afirmado una fuente regional de seguridad que prefirió mantener el anonimato.

Por su parte, la activista Trupti Desai ha afirmado que "la entrada de mujeres en Sabarimala es una victoria histórica”. Algo que defiende el propio Gobierno ya que consideran que se trata de una cuestión de derechos civiles.

