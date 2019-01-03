La Justicia de Bélgica prohíbe Uber de forma definitiva en Bruselas

La Justicia belga ha prohibido definitivamente en la capital de Bélgica los servicios de transporte a través de la aplicación de Uber, según la sentencia que ha sido publicada esta semana varios medios locales.
El Tribunal de Comercio de Bruselas prohibió en septiembre de 2015 los servicios de transporte remunerados de 'UperPop' al considerarlos ilegales a raíz de una denuncia presentada por Les Taxis Verts y le impuso una multa de 10.000 euros por infracción si no cesaba sus servicios.
La juez del Tribunal de Comercio de Bruselas clarificó este fallo -en una sentencia definitiva el pasado 18 de diciembre, de la que solo se han hecho eco ahora los medios belgas- que solo los conductores con una licencia de taxi en Bruselas y la placa lumínica correspondiente en la parte superior del vehículo podrán operar en la capital belga y que, por tanto, los servicios de transporte remunerados de Uber son ilegales en Bruselas.
La sentencia, en concreto, considera ilegales los servicios de transporte realizados por "conductores que no disponen de la autorización prevista en el artículo 3 de la ordenanza del 27 de abril de 1995, con independencia de la designación del servicio implicado por Uber", según recoge el texto de la misma, de la que se han hecho eco los diarios La Libre Belgique y La Dernière Heure.
