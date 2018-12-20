Público
RAE Santiago Muñoz Machado, nuevo director de la RAE

Sustituye en el cargo a Darío Villanueva, que decidió no presentarse a la reelección, y se convierte en el director número 31 de la historia de la Real Academia.

Santiago Muñoz Machado, nuevo director de la RAE. / EFE

El jurista Santiago Muñoz Machado ha sido elegido esta tarde nuevo director de la Real Academia al imponerse al otro candidato, el periodista y escritor Juan Luis Cebrián, en el pleno celebrado esta tarde.

Muñoz Machado (Córdoba, 1949) sustituye en el cargo a Darío Villanueva, que decidió no presentarse a la reelección, y se convierte en el director número 31 de la historia de la RAE, una institución que afronta una situación delicada desde el punto de vista económico.

Tras una primera votación entre los tres académicos que más votos obtuvieron en un pleno celebrado la pasada semana -Santiago Muñoz Machado, Juan Luis Cebrián y José Antonio Pascual-, sin una mayoría absoluta, se procedió a una segunda elección en la que el jurista obtuvo la mayoría simple necesaria para ser elegido máximo responsable de la RAE.

