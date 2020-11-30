MADRID
El actor David Prowse, quien interpretó a Darth Vader en la trilogía original de Star Wars, murió por complicaciones relacionadas con la covid-19. Así lo ha declarado su hija, quien ha confirmado que su padre, que falleció el sábado a la edad de 85 años, llevaba dos semanas hospitalizado debido al coronavirus.
Ha sido en una entrevista para The Sun, en el que la hija de Prowse, Rachel, ha revelado que su progenitor, quien padecía de Alzheimer, fue víctima de la pandemia del coronavirus. "Es horrible, pues, debido a las restricciones por la covid-19, no nos dejaron verle, ni nos pudimos despedir de él", explicó.
"Cuando fuimos a recoger sus cosas, la enfermera nos comentó que era un tipo genial. Era un hombre tan grande como la vida misma. Le hubiera encantado verse a sí mismo como tendencia en Twitter", agregó. Prowse ha comentado también que, por las restricciones sanitarias, el actor "no ha podido tener una despedida" como la familia hubiera querido.
Prowse fue el actor de cuerpo de Darth Vader, ya que el rostro tras la máscara del personaje que se mostró en El retorno del jedi fue el de Sebastian Shaw y la voz del personaje la ponía James Earl Jones.
El intérprete era ampliamente conocido en Reino Unido por una campaña de concienciación vial que enseñaba a cruzar a los niños la calle y por la que en el 2000 recibió la Orden del Imperio Británico. Entre sus otras películas, estuvieron La naranja mecánica o Frankenstein y el monstruo del infierno.
