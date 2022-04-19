Estás leyendo: Test | ¿Cuánto sabes sobre 'Los Simpson'?

Este martes, 19 de abril, se celebra el Día Mundial de Los Simpson.

Homer Simpson.
Homer y Bart Simpson, resolviendo sus problemas. /FOX

Este martes, 19 de abril, se celebra el Día Mundial de Los Simpson, una fiesta que conmemora la primera aparición de esta singular familia en televisión, allá por 1987 y sirve para recordar sus mejores momentos. Tras su larga andadura, ¿cuánto sabes sobre Los Simpson?

