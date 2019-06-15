El exjugador Carlos Aranda dio instrucción a un colaborador de origen italiano sobre cómo condicionar resultados de partidos de la Serie A. Así lo recoge un informe de la Policía en el que se los investigadores piden al juez tener acceso al teléfono del que consideran el presunto intermediario entre los cabecillas de la organización y los futbolistas, Mattia M, según recoge El País.
Este contacto habría asegurado a Aranda que controlaba a través de una tercera persona al delegado del Frosinone y a "tres o cuatro jugadores que mandan". Estas palabras se pronunciaron en una conversación que tuvo lugar el pasado día 2 de abril y la Policía encargada de la investigación pudo escucharla gracias a un micrófono ambiental que habían instalado en el interior del automóvil del jugador español. Según el informe, en esta misma charla el italiano "consulta a Carlos Aranda qué es lo que tiene que ofrecer a los jugadores (resultado o goles) para predeterminar el resultado del partido, apreciándose una actitud sumisa a los designios de Aranda".
Los agentes aún no han podido identificar al contacto de confianza de Mattia, al que se refiere como "mi amigo de pelo largo" y que es la persona que da a este acceso a los jugadores del Frosinone que presuntamente se pueden prestar a ser corrompidos. El informe también apunta a que este hombre poseería una casa de apuestas ilegales que le permiten manejar grandes cantidades de dinero en efectivo.
El documento también hace hincapié en la "gran confianza" entre Aranda y Mattia, ya que confían el uno en el otro para el transporte de grandes cantidades de dinero.
