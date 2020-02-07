Estás leyendo: Apelación confirma las sanciones al Rayo por los gritos de "Zozulia eres un nazi" durante un partido

Apelación confirma las sanciones al Rayo por los gritos de "Zozulia eres un nazi" durante un partido

La resolución confirma la multa de la RFEF al club con 18.000 euros y la clausura parcial de su estadio durante dos partidos.

El futbolista Roman Zozulia durante el partido contra el Rayo Vallecano.
El Comité de Apelación de la Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF) confirma las sanciones que se impusieron al Rayo Vallecano por los gritos de "Zozulia eres un nazi" durante un partido contra el Albacete, que fue suspendido.

En concreto, el Comité de Competición de la RFEF multó con 18.000 euros y la clausura parcial de su estadio durante dos partidos por los gritos dirigidos al jugador Roman Zozulia.

En la resolución de la RFEF, se establece que "el cumplimiento de la sanción de clausura parcial del estadio, será efectiva en los encuentros que debe celebrar el citado club en las jornadas 29 y 31 del Campeonato Nacional de Liga de Segunda División". Es decir, se aplicará a los partidos contra el Huesca (jornada 29) y el Elche (31).

Con este pronunciamiento, la RFEF rechaza el recuso del Rayo. Sin embargo, se puede recurrir ya que  "cabe interponer recurso ante el Tribunal Administrativo del Deporte en el plazo de quince días hábiles".

El partido entre el Rayo Vallecano y el Albacete, celebrado el pasado 15 de diciembre, fue suspendido por el árbitro del colegio cántabro José Antonio López Toca. Fue la primera vez que se paralizaba un partido de la Liga por unos cánticos a un jugador.

