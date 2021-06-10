Estás leyendo: Diego Llorente da negativo en las pruebas PCR y podría reincorporarse a la selección

El jugador madrileño será de nuevo sometido a sendos test PCR este jueves y este viernes y si se confirma el resultado negativo, se incorporará a los entrenamientos de la selección nacional de fútbol.

Fotografía de archivo del 31 de mayo de 2021 del defensa Diego Llorente durante un entrenamiento de la selección española en la Ciudad del Fútbol de las Rozas, en Madrid.
Fotografía de archivo del 31 de mayo de 2021 del defensa Diego Llorente durante un entrenamiento de la selección española en la Ciudad del Fútbol de las Rozas, en Madrid. Rodrigo Jiménez / EFE

El defensa Diego Llorente podría reincorporarse en los próximos días a la concentración de la selección española después de que sus últimas pruebas PCR hayan dado un resultado negativo, por lo que podría haber sido un caso de "falso positivo".

"Los test PCR de confirmación realizados el miércoles 9 de junio al jugador internacional han dado como resultado negativo. El contraanálisis del mismo test ha confirmado el resultado en las últimas horas, por lo que en el caso del central, hay serios indicios de que se trate de un falso positivo", señaló la selección en un comunicado en sefutbol.com.

El central del Leeds United tuvo que dejar la concentración pasada la medianoche del martes tras conocer que había dado positivo, en lo que era el segundo caso que se daba en el combinado nacional tras el de Sergio Busquets del pasado domingo.

Ahora, "de acuerdo con los protocolos sanitarios", el jugador madrileño será de nuevo sometido a sendos test PCR este jueves y este viernes. "Si se confirma el resultado negativo, Diego Llorente se incorporará a los entrenamientos de la selección nacional en la tarde de este viernes", confirmó la selección.

