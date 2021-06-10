Las Fuerzas Armadas vacunarán este viernes en Las Rozas a la selección española de fútbol

madridActualizado:
Personal sanitario de las Fuerzas Armadas vacunará este viernes a partir de las 10.00 horas en Las Rozas a los miembros de la selección española de fútbol antes de su participación en la Eurocopa, según ha informado el Ministerio de Defensa.
La vacunación de los jugadores y el cuerpo técnico de la selección de fútbol tendrá lugar después del visto bueno dado por el Ministerio de Sanidad, Consumo y Bienestar Social este miércoles pese a la polémica generada.
El proceso correrá a cargo de miembros de las Fuerzas Armadas igual que se está haciendo con los deportistas que competirán en los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio, que llevan varias semanas recibiendo las dosis de Pfizer antes de su participación en la competición internacional.
"Hemos tomado la decisión de vacunar a los jugadores de la selección española de fútbol igual que con los deportistas olímpicos. Se trata de una decisión tremendamente importante y muy necesaria", justificó la ministra de Sanidad, Carolina Darias.
España debutará en la Eurocopa el próximo lunes (21.00 horas) contra Suecia en el estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla. La vacunación de la selección llega después de que el pasado domingo se conociera el positivo por la covid-19 del capitán Sergio Busquets, al que este martes siguió Diego Llorente. Sin embargo, ahora Llorente da negativo en las otras pruebas PCR.
Estos positivos han provocado que el seleccionador nacional, Luis Enrique Martínez, forme una segunda 'burbuja' de jugadores susceptibles de entrar en la convocatoria final de la Eurocopa y que ha ido creciendo hasta los 17 futbolistas concentrados en la Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas.
Según la normativa de la UEFA, cada selección puede realizar "sustituciones ilimitadas" en su convocatoria antes de su primer partido en la Eurocopa en caso de lesión o enfermedad grave, lo que incluye infección por covid y también el contacto cercano con un positivo.
