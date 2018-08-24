LaLiga ha propuesto al Girona que dispute el partido de la 21ª jornada de la competición contra el FC Barcelona el 27 de enero en Estados Unidos, según ha informado el programa de la Ser La Graderia. El encuentro está situado en el calendario entre la ida y la vuelta de los cuartos de final de la Copa del Rey.
Ante esta posibilidad, el entrenador del equipo blaugrana, Ernesto Valverde, ha dicho este viernes que no tiene noticias. "Conmigo no ha hablado nadie. Vamos a esperar a ver cómo van los meses y cuando llegue nos pronunciaremos. ¿Huelga? Ya lo veremos. Lo único que los jugadores están diciendo es que les tengan en cuenta y, a la larga, les tendrán en cuenta", ha justificado Valverde en unas declaraciones recogidas por Europa Press.
David Aganzo, presidente de la Asociación de Futbolistas de España (AFE), aseguró el pasado miércoles que los futbolistas harán huelga si, tras reunirse con LaLiga, esta no revoca su decisión de disputar partidos oficiales en Estados Unidos.
"Nosotros tenemos varios problemas. Necesitamos arreglarlo con la patronal y le diremos todos nuestros problemas. Si a partir de ahí y tras unos días no nos contestan tenemos que arreglar la situación. Estamos convencidos de llegar hasta el final", aseguró Aganzo al ser preguntado sobre la posibilidad de acudir a la huelga.
Una decisión consensuada por la AFE con los capitanes de Primera División tras una reunión celebrada este miércoles con motivo de la decisión "unilateral" de LaLiga de disputar al menos un encuentro de competición oficial en Estados Unidos y que supuso "la gota que colmó el vaso tras una serie de malas decisiones que van en contra del fútbol español".
