Corría el minuto 43 cuando Eriksen caía desplomado al suelo. El partido ha sido suspendido.

El futbolista danés Christian Eriksen, mientras es retirado en camilla.
El futbolista danés Christian Eriksen, mientras es retirado en camilla. Friedemann Vogel / REUTERS

COPENHAGUE

El internacional danés Christian Eriksen, cuyo desvanecimiento ha provocado la suspensión del Dinamarca-Finlandia de la Eurocopa, está "despierto" y ha sido llevado a un hospital, informó la Federación Danesa (DBU).

Eriksen fue trasladado al Hospital del Reino de Copenhague para que se le practicaran más exámenes, señaló la DBU en su cuenta de Twitter. En la misma red, la UEFA había informado de que el centrocampista del Inter de Milan "ha sido estabilizado".

El encuentro, correspondiente a la primera jornada del grupo B de la competición continental, fue suspendido tras la caída fulminante de Eriksen a los 43 minutos de juego.

Eriksen cayó al césped sin motivo aparente, sin conocimiento, y, tras varios minutos en los que precisó asistencia médica urgente y se le practicó masaje cardíaco, fue retirado del terreno de juego en camilla rodeado por los jugadores daneses. Posteriormente, se trasladó al jugador en ambulancia a un hospital cercano.

Tras lo ocurrido, se ha producido una reunión de crisis con ambos equipos y los árbitros

