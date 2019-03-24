El piloto gaditano Marcos Garrido Beltrán, de 14 años, ha fallecido este domingo en el Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto durante una carrera de la categoría SP 300, según ha confirmado la Federación Andaluza de Motociclismo (FAM).
"Marcos Garrido Beltrán sufrió una caída de la que fue rápidamente atendido por los servicios médicos del Circuito, que decidieron el traslado urgente al Hospital General de Jerez, donde falleció casi una hora después de su ingreso", indicó la FAM mediante una nota de prensa.
"Desde la FAM y toda la organización del CIV, nuestras más sinceras condolencias a todos sus familiares y amigos", concluyó el texto de la Federación respecto al jovencísimo piloto, natural de Rota y que formaba parte del equipo CD Cardoso Racing.
