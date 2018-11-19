Sánchez propone que España, Marruecos y Portugal organicen el Mundial de 2030

Pedro Sánchez ha ofrecido este lunes al primer ministro de Marruecos, Saadedín Al Othmani, organizar el Mundial de fútbol de 2030 de forma conjunta y tripartita junto a Portugal.
Sánchez trasladó esa propuesta en la reunión que mantuvo en Rabat con el primer ministro marroquí con motivo de su primera visita a Marruecos y durante la que se entrevistará también con el rey Mohamed VI.
El jefe del Ejecutivo no hizo referencia a esta propuesta en la conferencia de prensa que protagonizó junto a Al Othmani, pero fuentes españolas informaron de ese ofrecimiento.
Según estas fuentes, la iniciativa española fue acogida de forma satisfactoria por el primer ministro marroquí.
La candidatura tripartita de Sánchez se produce dos meses después de que el presidente de la FIFA, Gianni Infantino, y el de la Federación Española de Fútbol, José Luis Rubiales, sugirieran y animaran a Sánchez a impulsar una candidatura española para albergar el Mundial de 2030 o en su defecto la Eurocopa de 2028.
De acuerdo a esta información, Sánchez también ha lanzado la propuesta al rey de Marruecos, Mohamed VI.
Marruecos ya optó a organizar el Mundial de fútbol de 2026, que finalmente se celebrará en Estados Unidos, México y Canadá.
(Habrá ampliación)
