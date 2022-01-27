Estás leyendo: Directo | Concentración frente a la sede central de Repsol por el derrame en Perú

DERRAME PERÚ

Directo | Concentración frente a la sede central de Repsol por el derrame en Perú

El grupo Colectiva Kunturcanqui convoca esta manifestación, a la que también se ha unido Greenpeace España, para protestar por el derrame de petróleo que asola las costas peruanas. 

Activistas protestan frente a las instalaciones de Repsol en Lima (Perú) con motivo del derrame de petróleo.
Activistas protestan frente a las instalaciones de Repsol en Lima (Perú) con motivo del derrame de petróleo. Paolo Aguilar / EFE

