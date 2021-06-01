Estás leyendo: DIRECTO | Sanidad estudia si vacunar con Janssen también a las personas de entre 40 y 49 años

Público
Público

Coronavirus DIRECTO | Sanidad estudia si vacunar con Janssen también a las personas de entre 40 y 49 años

Una enfermera del Hospital Zendal de Madrid carga una dosis de la vacuna Astrazéneca.
Una enfermera del Hospital Zendal de Madrid carga una dosis de la vacuna Astrazéneca. Víctor Lerena / EFE

El Ministerio de Sanidad estudia ya una reforma de la ley para flexibilizar el uso de mascarillas en espacios abiertos, como han propuesto comunidades como Castilla-La Mancha. Un debate que tienen sobre la mesa los técnicos y autoridades sanitarias, que para relajar las medidas de prevención frente al coronavirus valorarán la incidencia de la pandemia en cada autonomía. Mientras la incidencia de contagios en España en los últimos 14 días sigue reduciéndose cuando España se acerca a los 80.000 fallecidos por el virus.

  1. Sanidad estudia si vacunar con Janssen también a las personas de entre 40 y 49 años

    La Comisión de Salud Pública estudiará este martes si amplía a la población de entre 40 y 49 años, como quieren varias comunidades, el uso de la vacuna monodosis de Janssen, que por el momento no tiene limitaciones de edad en nuestro país aunque solo se está dando a mayores de 50 años o colectivos vulnerables difíciles de captar. Los directores generales del Ministerio de Sanidad y de las comunidades tienen también en el orden del día de su reunión de esta tarde abordar las recomendaciones que se aplicarán a partir de ahora en eventos multitudinarios, así como otras de prevención e higiene para las actividades al aire libre de la población infantil y juvenil, además de hacer un repaso por las variantes de coronavirus de principal interés. Respecto al fármaco de Johnson & Johnson, debatirán si, como han sugerido varias comunidades, se va a empezar a dirigir también a población más joven a partir de los 49 años.

    La vacuna de Janssen requiere de un solo pinchazo.
    La vacuna de Janssen requiere de un solo pinchazo. EFE
Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público