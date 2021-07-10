Estás leyendo: Pedro Sánchez remodela el Gobierno sin cambios en Unidas Podemos

Remodelación del Gobierno Pedro Sánchez remodela el Gobierno sin cambios en Unidas Podemos

El presidente del Gobierno de España, Pedro Sánchez.
El presidente del Gobierno de España, Pedro Sánchez. Valda Kalnina / EFE

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, anuncia este sábado cambios en las carteras ministeriales que no afectarán a los ministros de Unidas Podemos. Pero sí a los del PSOE. Sigue en Público el minuto a minuto de esta remodelación del Ejecutivo. 

  1. González Laya y Pedro Duque también salen

    La ministra de Exteriores, Arancha González Laya, y el ministro de Ciencia, Pedro Duque, también abandonan el Ejecutivo tras la remodelación orquestada por Pedro Sánchez. 


  2. Carmen Calvo deja el Gobierno y Calviño asumirá la Vicepresidencia Primera

    Carmen Calvo sale del Ejecutivo, Nadia Calviño asume la Vicepresidencia Primera y Félix Bolaños pasa a ser ministro de Presidencia, Relaciones con las Cortes y Memoria Democrática. 

