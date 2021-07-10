Actualizado:
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, anuncia este sábado cambios en las carteras ministeriales que no afectarán a los ministros de Unidas Podemos. Pero sí a los del PSOE. Sigue en Público el minuto a minuto de esta remodelación del Ejecutivo.
-
González Laya y Pedro Duque también salen
La ministra de Exteriores, Arancha González Laya, y el ministro de Ciencia, Pedro Duque, también abandonan el Ejecutivo tras la remodelación orquestada por Pedro Sánchez.
-
Carmen Calvo deja el Gobierno y Calviño asumirá la Vicepresidencia Primera
Carmen Calvo sale del Ejecutivo, Nadia Calviño asume la Vicepresidencia Primera y Félix Bolaños pasa a ser ministro de Presidencia, Relaciones con las Cortes y Memoria Democrática.
