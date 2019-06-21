Acciona vende el derecho de cobro de su litigio con la Generalitat catalana por ATLL

Acciona dijo el viernes que ha cedido los derechos futuros derivados del eventual cobro de una reclamación por más 1.000 millones de euros a la Generalitat de Catalunya con relación a la liquidación de un millonario contrato de gestión de agua en la región.
Concretamente, la constructora de la familia Entrecanales ha vendido al fondo estadounidense Fortress los derechos de cobro futuros que deriven de los 1.036 millones de euros que reclama (unos 305 millones por la anulación del contrato y los 733 millones restantes por daños y perjuicios) por la rescisión del contrato de gestión de Aigües Ter Llobregat (ATLL), según informó la compañía en un comunicado al supervisor bursátil CNMV. El precio de la cesión es de 170 millones de euros fijos más una cantidad variable en función del eventual importe que finalmente reconozca la Generalitat o los tribunales.
En la operación no se incluye la compensación de 53,8 millones de euros ya reconocida por la Generalitat en favor de Acciona, que controla el 76,05% de la sociedad que explotaba ATLL, y de su socio en esta firma, el fondo británico Pioneer Point Partners.
La Generalitat cifró a comienzos de este año en dicho importe la compensación que estima le corresponde por la anulación del contrato, una cifra que en su día Acciona y su socio ya tildaron de "confiscatoria" y avanzaron que recurrirán a los tribunales en cuanto el Govern de Cataluña la ratifique como importe definitivo.
Contrato anulado por el Supremo
El año pasado el Tribunal Supremo confirmó la anulación de la adjudicación del contrato ATLL Concesionaria para el abastecimiento de agua del Alto Ter-Llobregat, otorgado a Acciona y un grupo de empresas en 2012, que el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña dictó en junio de 2015 ante el recurso presentado por Aguas de Barcelona, filial de la francesa Suez.
El pasado 30 de mayo, con ocasión de la junta de Acciona, su presidente aseguró que no atisbaba posibilidad alguna de acuerdo con la Generalitat de Cataluña respecto a la liquidación del contrato de ATLL. "No estamos indispuestos para un acuerdo, pero las conversaciones que hemos mantenido con la Generalitat han sido todas infructuosas", señaló entonces Entrecanales.
