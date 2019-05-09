Público
Amancio Ortega Amancio Ortega compra un hotel en Chicago por 65 millones de euros

Se trata del Eurostars Magnificent Mile, de la cadena española Eurostars, que antiguamente tenía se conocía como Dana Hotel & Spa River North. Situado en River North, dispone de 216 habitaciones repartidas es sus 26 plantas. 

Fachada del hotel Eurostars Magnificent Mile. / EUROSTARS HOTELS

Pontegadea, la inmobiliaria del fundador de Inditex, Amancio Ortega, ha comprado un hotel de cuatro estrellas en Chicago por 72,5 millones de dólares, cantidad que equivale a 64,8 millones de euros, según ha adelantado El País. Se trata del Eurostars Magnificent Mile, de la cadena española Eurostars, que antiguamente tenía se conocía como Dana Hotel & Spa River North. Situado en River North, dispone de 216 habitaciones repartidas es sus 26 plantas y 350 metros cuadrados de salones para eventos. 

La inmobiliaria ha adquirido el inmueble a la empresa liderada por Eugene Kornota y Anthony Klok, los promotores que construyeron este edificio por 60 millones de dólares —53,6 millones de euros— en 2008. De esta forma, Pontegadea cuenta con tres construcciones en Chicago, donde además también tiene en propiedad el Teatro Esquire y un edificio comercial en el que destacan inquilinos como Tiffany o Ralph Lauren.

Según afirmó el presidente del Grupo Hotusa, Amancio López, en declaraciones al citado periódico, la incorporación del Magnificent Mile "es un paso adelante en lnuestra firme apuesta por consolidar la presencia en un país estratégico para la compañía".

