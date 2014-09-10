Ana Patricia Botín, hasta ahora consejera delegada de Santander en Reino Unido, ha sido nombrada presidenta del Grupo Santander en sustitución de su padre, Emilio Botín, fallecido anoche en Madrid a la edad de 79 años. El nombramiento ha sido aprobado esta tarde por el consejo de administración del banco, que ha ratificado la propuesta presentada por la Comisión de Nombramientos y Retribuciones, reunida previamente por la mañana.
El consejo del primer banco español considera que Ana Patricia es "la persona más apropiada" para el cargo, "dada cualificación personal y profesional, su experiencia, y su trayectoria en el grupo y su reconocimiento tanto a nivel nacional como internacional".La sucesión de Botín al frente del Santander
Algunos expertos consideran que el nombramieto como presidenta de Ana Patricia, que lleva 25 años en el banco, aportará aportar cierta estabilidad al banco. "El asunto clave aquí no es si el control familiar es algo bueno o malo. Esto al final depende de las personas y su hija está hecha por el mismo molde", dijo Philip Saunders, corresponsable de la gestora Investec Asset Management. Para Enrique Quemada, consejero delegado del banco de inversión OnetoOne, la supuesta reticencia de algunos fondos internacionales a un nombramiento familiar se habría enfriado bastante al ver "el éxito que ha tenido un banco como el Santander durante la actual crisis financiera, en la que ha estado dirigido por un equipo directivo con una férrea disciplina militar".
A principios de año dos agencias de proxy, ISS y Glass Lewis & Co, recomendaron a accionistas que votaran en contra de su reelección como consejera, por un lado debido a que consideraban que los Botín tenían una representación excesiva en el consejo teniendo en cuenta su peso en el capital y por otra parte porque consideraban que no había suficientes miembros independientes. Finalmente, Ana Patricia recibió el respaldo del 81,3% de los votos, casi igual que tres años antes.
"Botín era el rey oficioso de España. Su muerte crea incertimbre y un vacío de poder en la cumbre", dijo un gestor de fondos en Londres que prefirió no ser nombrado. "La sucesora obvia es su hija Ana Patricia, ese fue siempre el plan, pero no ha tenido la oportunidad de acicalarla e instalarla en el cargo antes de morir, de modo que podría haber luchas internas". El ascenso de Ana Patricia en el Santander obligará a un reemplazo en la presidencia de la división británica de Santander, en un momento en el que está pendiente la preparación del proceso de salida a bolsa.
Ana Patricia Botín nació en 1960 en Santander y es licenciada en Ciencias Económicas. Fue nombrada por primera vez consejera del Banco el 4 de febrero de 1989 y reelegida en las juntas generales de 1991, 1994, 1997, 2000, 2003, 2006 y 2014. Hasta ahora consejera delegada de Santander UK, se incorporó al Banco tras un período en JP Morgan (1981-1988). En 1992 fue nombrada directora general de Banco Santander, S.A., y con posterioridad asumió la presidencia ejecutiva de Banesto entre 2002 y 2010. Entre otros cargos relevantes, es consejera no ejecutiva de The Coca-Cola Company.
