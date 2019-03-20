El titular del Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 6 de la Audiencia Nacional, José Luis Calama Teixeira, ha rechazado el recurso presentado por el Banco Santander contra su imputación en la causa que investiga supuestas irregularidades en el Banco Popular, ya que entiende que si absorbió la entidad, le corresponde la responsabilidad penal en que la otra pudiera haber incurrido.
En un auto con fecha de este miércoles, Calama abunda en los argumentos que ya esgrimió cuando decidió imputar al Santander en la causa como persona jurídica responsable y se centra en particular en lo que prevé el Código Penal en estos casos, que si bien entre personas físicas extingue la responsabilidad ante "la muerte del reo", tiene un criterio "completamente distinto" para las entidades.
"La transformación, fusión, absorción o escisión de una persona jurídica no extingue su responsabilidad penal, que se trasladará a la entidad o entidades en que se transforme, quede fusionada o absorbida y se extenderá a la entidad o entidades que resulten de la escisión", reza el precepto que cita Calama en su auto.
Precisamente, el Santander había alegado que la entidad, que adquirió por un euro, no era ya la misma en la que se habían perpetrado los presuntos delitos objeto de la investigación y era un "nuevo banco".
