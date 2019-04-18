La canadiense Canopy Growth compra el productor de cannabis español Cafina

El productor canadiense de marihuana Canopy Growth ha anunciado la compra del producto español de cannabis Cáñamo y Fibras Naturales (Cafina), en lo que es su primera adquisición en el mercado español, según ha anunciado en un comunicado.
La compra de Cafina, una firma radicada en Alicante, tiene por objetivo expandir la capacidad de producción europea de Canopy Growth, complementando así los invernaderos que ya están en su poder en Dinamarca y Alemania.
De acuerdo a la firma, Cafina es una de las tres compañías autorizadas legalmente para cultivar, distribuir y exportar cannabis con propósitos terapéuticos y médicos. El cannabis producido por Cafina cuenta con más de un 0,2% de THC (tetrahidrocannabinol), un componente psicoactivo.
No obstante, la producción de Cafina es pequeña. De acuerdo a las cifras aportadas por Canopy Growth, la firma alicantina solo cuenta con un invernadero de apenas 150 metros cuadrados. No obstante, ha adelantado que tras la adquisición tiene previsto expandirse dentro del mercado español.
El consejero delegado de Cafina, Xavier Delas Martínez, seguirá al frente de la compañía. Canopy Growth comenzará a inyectar capital durante 2019 para escalar la producción.
El pasado mes de agosto, Constellation Brands, propietario de la cerveza 'Corona' en Estados Unidos, ha llegado a un acuerdo para invertir 5.000 millones de dólares canadienses (3.314 millones de euros) en la adquisición de 104,5 millones de acciones de Canopy Growth, elevando así al 38% su participación en el productor de marihuana.
