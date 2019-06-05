Cellnex cierra un acuerdo de gestión con BT en Reino Unido por 113 millones

Cellnex Telecom cerró un acuerdo con el grupo británico BT para la comercialización y explotación de 220 torres de telecomunicaciones en Reino Unido por un valor de 100 millones de libras (unos 113 millones de euros), según anunció la firma española el miércoles en una nota de prensa. El acuerdo tendrá una duración de 20 años.
Cellnex asumirá los contratos de servicio existentes vinculados a las instalaciones comprendidas en el acuerdo y compartirá los ingresos generados con BT.
"El acuerdo firmado hoy marca el camino para una futura cooperación a largo plazo entre Cellnex y BT. Ambas empresas estamos comprometidas a explorar proyectos conjuntos y a cooperar en áreas que serán claves en el despliegue del 5G", dijo Àlex Mestre, director general de negocio global de Cellnex.
La operación se encuadra dentro de los planes de la compañía de torres de telefonía más grande de Europa de extender su red de infraestructuras en el ejercicio 2019-2020. Cellnex ha adquirido decenas de miles de emplazamientos en Europa en los últimos tres años, erigiéndose en un agente clave en la consolidación del mercado de infraestructuras de telecomunicaciones.
Cellnex ya ha manifestado anteriormente su intención por aumentar su presencia en Reino Unido, habiendo mostrado interés por la compañía de torres CTIL con independencia de lo que suceda con el Brexit, según declaró Tobías Martínez, consejero delegado de Cellnex, en una entrevista a Reuters. "Queremos estar en Reino Unido con o sin Brexit", dijo entonces.
