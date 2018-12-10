Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Cellnex construirá para Bouygues Telecom hasta 88 centros de datos en Francia

La compañía española espera que una vez desplegados todos los centros generen un resultado bruto adicional de unos 19 millones

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El logo de Bouygues Telecom a la entrada de una de sus tiendas en Niza. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

El logo de Bouygues Telecom a la entrada de una de sus tiendas en Niza. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

El grupo de telecomunicaciones Cellnex anunció el lunes un acuerdo con la francesa Bouygues Telecom por el que construirá hasta 88 centros estratégicos de telecomunicaciones en Francia, que podrán albergar capacidad de proceso de datos de quinta generación (5G), en los próximos cinco años y con un coste de hasta 250 millones de euros.

En un comunicado al supervisor bursátil, Cellnex dijo que la construcción de las instalaciones se llevará a cabo hasta 2024 y estas tendrán un impacto en el resultado operativo bruto ajustado de unos 19 millones anuales cuando ya estén en funcionamiento.

"Son infraestructuras estratégicas con capacidades de concentración de tráfico que desempeñarán un papel clave en el futuro despliegue de redes 5G, ya que también proporcionarán capacidades de procesamiento para reducir la latencia de los datos", destacó la española, que precisó que el principal único cliente de estos activos será la operadora francesa.

Cellnex añadió que financiará la construcción con la caja de su filial gala Cellnex France.

La española entró en el mercado francés en 2016 con la compra de 230 torres de telecomunicaciones móviles precisamente de la mano de Bouygues Telecom. 

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas