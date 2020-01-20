El presidente de la Conferencia Española de Organizaciones Empresariales (CEOE), Antonio Garamendi, asegura este lunes en una entrevista con el diario El Mundo que los empresarios pueden dejar de contratar "si a la empresa se le complica una norma laboral".
"En general, no vale que los empresarios seamos los malos y los demás los buenos. Hay que ver cómo funciona el mercado, cómo está el país y su diversidad. Si a la empresa se le complica una norma laboral, igual no contrata a nadie, esto es así", afirma Garamendi en la mencionada entrevista.
Garamendi alerta, una vez más, sobre "los perjuicios a la economía" si el Gobierno de coalición lleva a cabo todo su programa, pero también desvela que ha hablado con el presidente del Goibierno, Pedro Sánchez, y que éste "nos ha transmitido [a los empresarios] que no nos preocupemos". En ese sentido, Garamendi afirma que espera que una vez en el Gobierno, "Podemos se modere".
Pese a sus críticas, Garamendi asume que el actual Gobierno es "legítimo" y afirma, para rematar: "Le deseamos lo mejor porque será lo mejor para España". Por eso, Garamendi se muestra abierto al diálogo y aboga claramente por el "diálogo social" entre el Gobierno, los empresarios y los sindicatos.
En concreto, Garamendi espera que cada medida del Gobierno sea consensuada: "nosotros decimos que no hagan tantos anuncios y que los lleven a la mesa del diálogo social para hablarlos. Dicen que van a derogar la reforma laboral, pero eso no se puede y luego que sólo los aspectos más lesivos, pero hay que sentarse a hablar a ver cuáles son. Nosotros estamos dispuestos a hablar. Estamos dispuestos a hablar de que algunas empresas han abusado de la subcontratación, pero sólo algunas y hay fórmulas que se pueden gestionar".
El jefe de la patronal también critica la subida del salario mínimo, el SMI, "que se hizo por decreto ha hecho un daño importante a la España vaciada y a las que no son comunidades ricas".
