Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

La CNMV admite a trámite la opa del dueño de Gestamp sobre el 100% de GAM a un euro por acción

La oferta de compra se dirige de forma efectiva a un 28,28% del capital social, además de los bonos convertibles emitidos por la compañía.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Planta de Gestora de Activos y Maquinaria Industrial (GAMI). E.P.

Planta de GAM. E.P.

La Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV) ha admitido a trámite la Oferta Pública de Adquisición (OPA) lanzada por Gestora de Activos y Maquinaria Industrial (GAMI), sociedad controlada por el presidente de Gestamp, Francisco Riberas, sobre el 100% de GAM a un euro por acción.

Según el regulador, el folleto, los demás documentos y las modificaciones realizadas con posterioridad a la solicitud de autorización presentada el pasado 8 de mayo "se ajustan" a lo dispuesto en la ley.

No obstante, la admisión a trámite de la solicitud no supone pronunciamiento alguno sobre la resolución relativa a la autorización de la oferta, o cualquiera de sus términos y condiciones, que deberá producirse conforme a los plazos y demás requisitos previstos en la ley.

En concreto, GAMI aprobó la formulación de una OPA dirigida al 100% de GAM, excluyendo el 54,6% que ya posee, un 8,48% de Banco Santander, un 6,04% de Global Portfolio Investments y un 2,64% conjunto de otros cuatro accionistas que ya se comprometieron a no aceptar la oferta.

Por ello, la OPA se dirige de forma efectiva a 9,4 millones de títulos, representativos del 28,28% del capital social de GAM, además de los bonos convertibles emitidos por la compañía y que podrían ser convertidos en acciones, a un importe de un euro por acción que GAMI considera como precio "equitativo".

No obstante, los títulos de GAM cerraron este martes a un precio de 1,35 euros por acción, tras mantenerse plano frente al cierre del día anterior, lo que supone un precio un 35% superior al ofertado por Riberas para su OPA de un euro por título.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas