Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Condenado a cuatro años de cárcel el exjefe del Banco de Valencia por un agujero de casi 200 millones 

La Audiencia Nacional condena al ex consejero delegado Domingo Parra por un delito continuado de administración desleal en varias macrooperaciones urbanísticas financiadas por la entidad.

Publicidad
Media: 2.67
Votos: 3
El exconsejero delegado del Banco de Valencia Domingo Parra en una imagen de archivo. EFE

El exconsejero delegado del Banco de Valencia Domingo Parra en una imagen de archivo. EFE

La Sección Primera de la Sala de lo Penal de la Audiencia Nacional ha condenado al ex consejero delegado de Banco de Valencia Domingo Parra a cuatro años de cárcel por una serie de operaciones inmobiliarias que causaron un perjuicio de 198 millones de euros a la entidad, si bien la responsabilidad civil por la que deberá responder de forma solidaria con otro de los condenados se ha quedado en 168 millones de euros, el daño que inicialmente se estimó.

En concreto, la Sala condena a Parra por administración desleal y como cómplice, impone una pena de seis meses de prisión al que fuera director de las Empresas Participadas Alfonso Monferrer. Ambos deberán indemnizar de forma conjunta y solidaria a Caixabank por más de 168 millones de euros, la cantidad máxima reclamada.

Asimismo, condena en calidad de cómplices a cuatro meses de cárcel al administrador de Salvador Vila S.L, Salvador Vila y al administrador de Urbanas de Levante SL, Juan Bautista Soler. El primero deberá indemnizar en 119 millones de euros y el segundo, por importe de 130 millones, con responsabilidad subsidiaria de las dos empresas mencionadas más Nou Litoral.

Los cuatro, no obstante, han sido absueltos del delito de apropiación indebida del que les acusaban Fiscalía y la acusación ejercida por la SAREB. Los magistrados absuelven además a tres de los acusados, Carlos Pascual de Miguel, Fernando Polaco Huidobro y Teresa Villalba del delito continuado de administración desleal y blanqueo de capitales que les imputaba Fiscalía.

[Habrá ampliación]

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas