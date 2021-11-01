madridActualizado:
El consejero delegado del banco británico Barclays, Jes Staley, ha dimitido con efecto inmediato poco antes de que se haga público un informe por la Autoridad de Conducta Financiera (FCA, en inglés), el regulador de los servicios financieros británicos, sobre sus vínculos con el banquero y financiero Jeffrey Epstein, condenado en Estados Unidos por tráfico sexual de menores.
Barclays asegura en una nota sentirse "decepcionado" tras haber tenido acceso el pasado viernes a las conclusiones preliminares del informe de la FCA. "El consejo está decepcionado por este resultado. El señor Staley ha dirigido con éxito el Grupo Barclays desde diciembre de 2015 con verdadero compromiso y habilidad", dijo el banco en un comunicado.
En cualquier caso, Barclays aclara que en dicho informe no queda acreditado que su ya ex consejero delegado tuviera conocimiento de los delitos de Epstein, quien fue encontrado muerto en su celda en Nueva York en 2019 mientras estaba a la espera de juicio.
Staley ya había dicho previamente que su relación con Epstein terminó a finales de 2015, y que lamentaba haber tenido cualquier relación con él.
Barclays ya ha anunciado que C.S. Venkatakrishnan asumirá el cargo de director ejecutivo en sustitución de Staley.
