En lo que se refiere al consumo de gas natural, sufrió una caída del 6,9% con respecto a marzo del año pasado.

Los precios de carburantes y lubricantes suben en marzo, según el INE. REUTERS

El consumo de combustibles de automoción se desplomó el pasado mes de marzo un 25,2% frente al mismo mes del año pasando, cayendo hasta los 1,769 millones de toneladas, su nivel más bajo desde enero de 1999, tras el impacto por el estado de alarma decretado por el Gobierno el 14 de marzo por la crisis sanitaria del coronavirus, según datos de la Corporación de Reservas Estratégicas de Productos Petrolíferos (Cores).

En marzo, las gasolinas presentaron el mayor descenso en su consumo desde febrero de 1973, cayendo un 34,4% frente a marzo del año pasado, hasta las 276.000 toneladas. 

Por su parte, el consumo de gasóleos también se desplomó un 23,2% frente al mismo mes de 2019, alcanzando los 1,493 millones de toneladas, su nivel más bajo desde febrero de 2002.

Con estos datos de marzo, el consumo de combustibles de automoción en el primer trimestre de este año registró un retroceso del 7,5% frente a los tres primeros meses de 2019, con una caída del 7% en las gasolinas y del 7,6% en los gasóleos.

En el pasado mes de marzo, cayeron los consumos de todos los grupos de productos, a excepción del GLP (+18,3%). Así, los querosenos presentaron la mayor caída (-43,6%), seguidos de fuelóleos (-36,6%), gasolinas (-34,5%) y gasóleos (-8,3%).

En el primer trimestre de 2020 se registraron descensos interanuales de todos los grupos de productos, con caídas en GLP (-0,2%), gasolinas (-7,0%), querosenos (-14,9%), gasóleos (-0,3%) y fuelóleos (-34,3%).

El gas natural cae un 6,9%

En lo que se refiere al consumo de gas natural, sufrió una caída del 6,9% con respecto a marzo del año pasado, situándose en los 29.060 gigavatios hora (GWh).

El consumo convencional experimentó un menor descenso (-4,2%) que el de generación eléctrica (-23,4%), mientras que el GNL de consumo directo asciende un 9,0%. El consumo del primer trimestre del año disminuyó un 3,7% respecto al mismo periodo de 2019.

