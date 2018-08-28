La sociedad Famaztella, a través de la cual se gestionan los derechos de propiedad intelectual de libros, escritos y conferencias del ex presidente del Gobierno español José María Aznar y de la ex alcaldesa de Madrid Ana Botella, está en números rojos por primera vez desde su constitución en 2004, según informa El País.
El diario cita datos del Registro Mercantil para afirmar que los números rojos declarados el pasado año corresponden a un saldo negativo de 165.966 euros.
La sociedad, que no tiene costes de personal, “no registró facturación alguna en 2017, siendo el tercer año consecutivo que no obtiene ingresos por su actividad principal”, afirma El País, que achaca los números rojos de Famaztella a las “diferencias de cambio” en las inversiones financieras, especialmente estadounidenses.
Famaztella es una sociedad constituida en mayo de 2004 por Aznar y Ana Botella y su objeto social es "la explotación de los derechos de propiedad intelectual en todas sus manifestaciones, como libros, escritos, discursos, alocuciones, conferencias y otras análogas".
Aznar cedió en mayo de 2004 a Famaztella la explotación de los derechos de propiedad intelectual sobre sus libros, escritos y conferencias.
Ya entonces la relación de esta sociedad con News Corp., del magnate Rupert Murdoch, suscitó la polémica debido a pagos de 10.000 euros mensuales por prestar servicios de asesoría al grupo de comunicación.
El propio Aznar, a través de sus representantes legales, restó importancia al asunto al tratarse de "colaboraciones ocasionales, materializadas en notas o conversaciones", cuyo objeto era aportar sus análisis e impresiones personales sobre la situación internacional y el panorama mundial.
