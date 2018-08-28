El Govern critica que la Fiscalia "monitoregi" els Mossos per la polèmica dels llaços grocs

Engega el curs polític pel Govern català. Aquest dimarts ha comparegut la protaveu i consellera de presidència, Elsa Artadi, després del Consell Executiu de la Generalitat. Les declaracions d'Artadi han estat marcades per l'actualitat política, després del missatge del president del govern central, Pedro Sánchez, que ha fet des de Xile, on ha insistit en que "té un projecte per Catalunya": "Som un govern profundament respectuós amb l'autogovern de Catalunya", ha dit Sánchez. Seguidament, el president socialista ha anunciat que el seu govern té la intenció de celebrar un Consell de Miistres a Barcelona "per parlar amb els catalans i demostrar-los aquest compromís que va més enllà de les paraules".



"És un tema anecdòtic. Són benvinguts, només faltaria, però més ellà d'aquestes actituds, d'aquests gestos simbòlics, em sembla que no passen d'aquí", ha sentenciat Artadi. La portaveu considera que el realment important "és quines decisions es prenen", més enllà dels símbols.



Artadi també ha criticat la decisió de la Fiscalia Superior d'investigar els Mossos d'Esquadra i la policia local de l'Ametlla de Mar (Baix Ebre) per les identificacions a grups que despenjaven llaços grocs al carrer o que alteraven simbologia pels presos polítics: "No entenem que la Fiscalia estigui monitorejant l'activitat dels Mossos. Haurien de deixar-los treballar. És una actitud que precisament va a pel que és el més feble i ens desprotegeix a tots nosaltres", ha dit.



La portaveu també s'ha referit a la Junta de Seguretat de Catalunya que el ministre d'Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, vol convocar la primera setmana de setembre per parlar, entre altres coses, sobre aquests incidents. La Generalitat considera que no és l'òrgan adequat per abordar la polèmica, ja que les competències recauen sobre el govern català i no sobre l'espanyol: "Per parlar sobre convivència, entenem que l'àmbit és un altre. Però estem totalment oberts a parlar-ne quan sigui amb el govern espanyol". Artadi insisteix en que l'Estatut els atorga "competències exclusives" en aquesta matèria davant la insistència del ministre, que avui mateix ha tornat a enviar una carta oferint, de nou, la convocatòria de la Junta.



[Estem treballant per ampliar aquesta informació]