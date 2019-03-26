Ferrovial busca entrar en renovables con la compra de activos minihidráulicos en España

El grupo español de infraestructuras Ferrovial se ha acercado al grupo metalúrgico Ferroglobe, que cotiza en Estados Unidos, para una potencial compra de sus activos de energía mini hidráulica, dijeron dos fuentes con conocimiento de la operación.
La adquisición sería el primer paso del propietario del aeropuerto de Heathrow hacia el sector de las energías renovables en España, que podría ayudar a recuperar parte de los ingresos que perderá cuando ejecute la venta de su división de servicios.
Ferrovial se ha aproximado al Grupo Villar Mir, que posee el 53% de Ferroglobe, para comprar los activos, pero la operación está condicionada a la obtención de la aprobación de las autoridades regionales, dijo una de las fuentes.
"Las negociaciones aún están en una fase muy inicial. Es un acuerdo delicado políticamente", dijo la fuente.
Ferroglobe acordó vender los activos hidráulicos al fondo de inversión Brookfield en 2017 por 255 millones de euros ($ 288.41 millones), pero la venta colapsó cuando la autoridad regional del agua negó dar su visto bueno.
Un portavoz de Ferroglobe dijo que la compañía no estaba buscando activamente un comprador, pero que ha recibido varias indicaciones de interés para la compra de activos hidráulicos en el noroeste de España.
Ferrovial no hizo comentarios al respecto.
En 2017, la autoridad del agua en la región de Galicia dictaminó que la venta de las turbinas, que se encuentran en los ríos, habría puesto en riesgo la actividad industrial y los empleos en la región.
El gobierno de España ha anunciado un plan energético para generar toda la electricidad a partir de fuentes renovables para 2050, un cambio que, según el Ejecutivo, requerirá unos 200.000 millones de euros de inversión total en los próximos 10 años.
A pesar de la posibilidad de un cambio al frente del Gobierno tras las elecciones generales del próximo mes, las empresas están procediendo sobre la base de que la conocida como transición energética se produzca de todos modos.
El gigante eólico Iberdrola planea gastar 4.200 millones de euros en energías renovables en España en los próximos tres años, y el operador de la red, Red Eléctrica, planea invertir más de 1.500 millones para 2022 en la integración de la energía verde en el mix.
España continental generó el 13,2% de su electricidad a partir de energía hidroeléctrica en 2018.
