Firmado sin acuerdo el ERE de La Naval que supone el despido para 173 trabajadores

El ERE de extinción para 173 trabajadores de La Naval de Sestao ha sido firmado este miércoles sin acuerdo en la última reunión del periodo de consultas celebrada con la administración concursal, según ha confirmado el secretario del comité, Juanjo Llordén, del sindicato CAT.
La reunión se ha celebrado en Sestao y desde las siete de la mañana los trabajadores se han concentrado a las puertas del astillero para expresar su rechazo a este ERE de extinción.
El secretario del comité del astillero ha indicado que finalmente se ha firmado el ERE sin acuerdo, ya que los trabajadores decidieron en asamblea que no lo apoyaban.
Una vez firmado el ERE que afecta a un total de 173 trabajadores, la administración concursal lo comunicará a la autoridad laboral y asimismo se remitirá a la juez que deberá decidir si lo acepta o no. Llordén ha señalado que creen que lo firmará y, a partir de ese momento, la plantilla estaría despedida, algo que, según ha estimado, se podría producir en un plazo de 15 ó 20 días.
Llordén ha recordado que se les adeudan salarios, en concreto, parte del sueldo de diciembre y la paga extra, además del mes de enero, por lo que, una vez que se rescindan los contratos, recurrirán al Fogasa.
El secretario del comité ha indicado que este jueves se concentrarán de once a doce del mediodía ante Sabin Etxea, en Bilbao, y todos los lunes llevarán a cabo asambleas de trabajadores para decidir las movilizaciones a realizar a lo largo de la semana.
Llordén se ha dirigido también a la consejera de Desarrollo Económico e Infraestructuras, Arantxa Tapia, para señalar que el contrato de la draga que está en el astillero lo lograron "los trabajadores" y no van a "consentir que ningún inversor venga a hacer la draga con otra plantilla que no sea la de la Naval".
