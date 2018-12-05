Público
WiZink pacta un ERE de 168 empleados con indemnización de 37 días por año trabajado

El banco online especializo en tarjetas de crédito y productos de ahorro planea salir a bolsa después del verano de 2019

Sede del banco online WiZink. E.P.

WiZink ha alcanzado un acuerdo con sindicatos por el que el Expediente de Regulación de Empleo (ERE) anunciado el pasado mes de octubre finalmente afectará a un total de 168 empleados (en torno al 12% de la plantilla), frente a los 200 indicados en un primer momento, según ha informado en un comunicado.

En concreto, el proceso de despido colectivo afectará a 90 posiciones en WiZink Bank y a 78 en WiZink Gestión, que serán indemnizados con 37 días por año trabajado con un máximo de 33 mensualidades más trienios y lineales en función de la antigüedad en la entidad. El acuerdo también contempla prejubilaciones a partir de 55 años y voluntariedad para los empleados dentro de las áreas afectadas por la reorganlización.

El fondo estadounidense Varde Partners, que posee el 100% del capital de WiZink, tras haber adquirido el 49% restante a Santander heredado de Banco Popular, estudia actualmente distintas opciones estratégicas para el banco online.

Según Reuters, el fondo planea sacar a bolsa la entidad, heredera del antiguo negocio de Bancopopular-e, en una operación en la que los bancos de inversión UBS y Goldman Sachs probablemente serían seleccionados como coordinadores. WiZink previsiblemente tendría una capitalización bursátil de 2.500-3.000 millones de euros y la operación podría producirse en el tercer trimestre de 2019, según las fuentes consultadas por la agencia.

Varde Partners busca aprovechar el crecimiento del crédito al consumo en España. La entidad no tiene sucursales y se especializa en tarjetas de crédito y productos de ahorro. 

En 2017, WiZink tuvo un beneficio neto de 110 millones de euros. El banco gestiona más de 3.400 millones de euros en balances de tarjetas de crédito en España y Portugal, así como más de 3.200 millones en depósitos y cuentas de ahorro

La salida a bolsa se espera tras unos difíciles meses para estas operaciones en Europa, con una serie de fracasos. En octubre el fondo soberano de Abu Dhabi Mubadala suspendió la salida a bolsa de la petrolera Cepsa por las condiciones del mercado.

