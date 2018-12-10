Ghosn intentó recuperar dinero y obras de arte de un apartamento en Río de Janeiro

El destituido presidente de Nissan Carlos Ghosn intentó recuperar "pertenencias personales, documentos, dinero en efectivo, objetos y piezas de arte" de un apartamento de Río de Janeiro donde podría haber habido evidencia de sus presuntas irregularidades financieras, según un documento judicial presentado por la empresa la semana pasada.
El apartamento, que según Nissan es de su propiedad, contiene "tres cajas fuertes" que la compañía aún no ha abierto, según el documento, que agrega que también tiene "muebles de diseño, obras de arte y objetos decorativos".
José Roberto de Castro Neves, un abogado de Ghosn, dijo a Reuters que desconocía la existencia de tres cajas fuertes diferentes.
"Es un tipo muy inteligente", sostuvo el abogado en una breve entrevista telefónica. "Si hubiera hecho algo malo, nunca lo dejaría en el apartamento".
Fiscales de Tokio acusaron formalmente el lunes a Ghosn de declarar ingresos menores a los reales y también presentaron oficialmente cargos contra el fabricante de automóviles, al que responsabilizan del escándalo financiero que ha conmocionado a la industria.
