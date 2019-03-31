Hispania, socimi hotelera de Blackstone, dejará la Bolsa el próximo 5 de abril

Hispania, socimi que figura como el mayor propietario de hoteles del país y que está controlada por el fondo estadounidense Blackstone, dejará de cotizar en Bolsa tras el cierre del mercado del próximo viernes 5 de abril.
La firma abandonará el mercado, donde cotiza desde 2014, una vez concluya la orden sostenida de compra que el fondo ha lanzado hasta ese día para hacerse con los títulos de la compañía que aún no controla.
Blackstone se hizó en julio del pasado año con el 97,9% del capital de Hispania a través de una OPA, una operación valorada en casi 2.000 millones de euros con la que se convirtió en el mayor propietario de hoteles del país al sumar unos sesenta establecimientos.
Posteriormente, en diciembre, lanzó una orden permanente de compra de los títulos restantes de la socimi, al mismo precio de la OPA, con el fin de hacerse con el 2,09% capital restante y excluirla de cotización en Bolsa.
Blackstone comunicó este viernes que, tras esta orden permanente de compra su participación en Hispania se ha elevado hasta el 99,05% de su capital.
Ahora, el fondo ha lanzado una orden sostenida de compra para los títulos que restan, que se extenderá hasta el 5 de abril, fecha a partir de la que la firma quedará excluida de Bolsa una vez que cierre el mercado.
La socimi que preside Rafael Miranda, una de la más veteranas del país, cuenta con 46 hoteles, ubicados en las principales zonas turísticas del país, que se suman a la docena que el propio fondo ya tiene en España.
La compra de esta firma aportó además a Blackstone 25 edificios de oficinas repartidos entre Madrid y Barcelona, y viviendas en alquiler que actualmente están ya a la venta entre particulares.
Con su OPA a Hispania, Blackstone además de erigirse en primer dueño de hoteles del país, también reforzó su posición de primer propietario de activos inmobiliarios en España, que unos meses más tarde volvió a potenciar con la compra de la socimi de pisos en alquiler Testa Residencial.
