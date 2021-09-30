Estás leyendo: Huelga de Renfe: qué días es, cómo saber a qué trenes afecta y cómo cambiar los billetes

Público
Público

Huelga de Renfe: qué días es, cómo saber a qué trenes afecta y cómo cambiar los billetes

Los trenes continuarán funcionando con servicios mínimos al 75% en horas puntas y 50% el resto del día.

Un gran número de pasajeros espera la llegada de un tren en la estación de Madrid.
Un gran número de pasajeros espera la llegada de un tren en la estación de Madrid. Alberto Ortega / Europa Press

Madrid

La huelga de maquinistas de Renfe comienza este jueves y dejará a cientos de trenes sin servicio. Los servicios mínimos estarán funcionando al 75% en hora punta y al 50% el resto del día. En trenes de Media Distancia se establece una media del 65% de los servicios habituales, y en los de Alta Velocidad y Larga Distancia, el 72%.

El paro laboral está convocado para un total de ocho días: este 30 de septiembre y los días 1, 4, 5, 7, 8, 11 y 12 de octubre, coincidiendo con el Puente del Pilar. Por ahora solo se ha publicado información sobre los primeros cuatro días que se puede consultar llamando al número de telefono 912 320 320, y en las cuentas de Twitter @InfoRenfe, @CercaniasMadrid, @CercaniasVLC y @rodalies.

Si su tren de media distancia o AVE se ve afectado por la huelga tiene dos opciones: la primera es que los viajeros podrán -siempre que sea posible- realizar el trayecto en otro tren con el horario más apróximado. Por otra parte, si no desea viajar, podrá anular el billete o cambiarlo para otra fecha sin ningún coste. Todos estos trámites se podrán hacer en todos los canales de venta de Renfe.

Más noticias de Economía

Etiquetas

selección público