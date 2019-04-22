Público
Ikea Ikea paga una multa de 62 millones a Hacienda por el IVA, el IRPF y el impuesto sobre sociedades

Recurre tras abonar la sanción, pues discrepa con la Agencia Tributaria por el tratamiento fiscal entre la matriz y la filial.

Clientes en una tienda de Ikea en Alemania. / WOLFGANG RATTAY (REUTERS)

La filial ibérica de Ikea tedrá que pagar a Agencia Tributaria (AEAT) una multa de 62,2 millones de euros por el impuesto de sociedades, el IVA y el IRPF, informa el diario económico Cinco Días.

La cifra, que figura en las cuentas de 2018 de la sociedad con la que el grupo de distribución sueco opera en nuestro país, corresponde al período 2010 y 2014.

La empresa señala en su memoria que firmó  las actas en disconformidad y luego interpuso un recurso ante el Tribunal Económico Administrativo Central.

"En paralelo, procedió al pago de la multa: 51,7 millones de euros en concepto de cuotas no pagadas, y 10,5 millones por intereses de demora relativas al impuesto sobre sociedades", añade el periódico.

El 16 de julio, Hacienda notificó la apertura de un expediente sancionador. "Ante ello, el 3 de agosto Ikea interpuso alegaciones ante la Delegación de Grandes Contribuyentes de la AEAT. A fecha de la firma de las cuentas, no había decisiones definitivas al respecto", informa Cinco Días.

"El conflicto está en la deducibilidad de los servicios que prestan las sociedades filiales de Ikea Ibérica, además del deterioro de sus activos". Es decir, que la compañía y Hacienda discrepan por el tratamiento fiscal de la relación entre la matriz sueca y sus filiales. 

Éste no es el único contencioso fiscal, pues Ikea interpuso un recurso a un acta de la Agencia Tributaria relativo al pago de Sociedades en el ejercicio 2007.

