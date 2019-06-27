La inflación marca en junio su menor nivel en casi tres años

La inflación anual se situó en el mes de junio en el 0,4%, cuatro décimas menos que en mayo, situando el aumento de precios en el nivel más bajo desde septiembre de 2016, según datos adelantados publicados el jueves por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).
Entre los motivos de la bajada destacan el abaratamiento de los carburantes y la electricidad, según datos del INE, "frente al aumento que experimentaron el año pasado", que situaron la inflación en el 2,3% en junio de 2019.
La tasa interanual de junio es la trigésimo cuarta tasa positiva que encadena el IPC interanual e implica que los precios son hoy un 0,4% superiores a los de hace un año.
Con el dato de junio, el IPC interanual encadena dos meses consecutivos de descensos, después de que en mayo bajara siete décimas de golpe. Con las cuatro décimas en las que ha retrocedido en junio, se acumula un recorte de 1,1 puntos en sólo dos meses.
La inflación armonizada con la zona euro (IPCA) se situó en junio, también según los datos provisionales, en el 0,6%, tres décimas menos que el mes anterior.
En términos mensuales (junio sobre mayo), el IPC disminuyó un 0,1%, su mayor retroceso en este mes en al menos cinco años. Por su parte, la variación mensual del indicador adelantado del IPCA se situó también en el -0,1%.
El INE publicará los datos definitivos del IPC de junio el próximo 12 de julio.
