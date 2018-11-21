Público
Información confidencial Amazon revela información de sus clientes antes del 'Black Friday'

El gigante estadounidense ha confirmado, sin decir cuántos han sido los afectados, que ha revelado por error los nombres y las direcciones de correo electrónico de algunos de sus clientes, que han denunciado el hecho en las redes sociales.

Imagen de uno de los almacenes de Amazon en Francia. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

La multinacional estadounidense del comercio electrónico Amazon ha informado de que "un error técnico" reveló los nombres y direcciones de correo electrónico de algunos de sus clientes, pocos días antes del 'Black Friday' y del ciberlunes, dos de las jornadas de mayor actividad en la plataforma.

Varios usuarios de Amazon compartieron en las redes sociales el siguiente mensaje que les había hecho llegar la compañía: "Te estamos contactando para avisarte de que nuestro sitio web reveló sin querer tu correo electrónico a causa de un error técnico".

"El problema ha sido solucionado. Esto no ha sido el resultado de nada que hayas hecho y no es necesario que cambies tu contraseña o tomes ningún otro tipo de acción", concluye el mensaje.

La empresa con sede en Seattle (estado de Washington, EE.UU.) posteriormente emitió un comunicado en que confirmó haber enviado los mensajes, pero no dijo cuánta gente resultó afectada, durante cuánto tiempo ni en qué consistió exactamente el "fallo técnico".

El incidente tiene lugar dos días antes de que se celebre en Estados Unidos y en otras partes del mundo el conocido como 'Black Friday', una jornada que da el pistoletazo de salida a varios días de ofertas en la plataforma, entre ellos el ciberlunes, en los que las ventas de la empresa se disparan.

