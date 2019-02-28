El IPC sube una décima en febrero, hasta el 1,1%, por las gasolinas

La inflación situó su incremento anual en un 1,1% en el mes de febrero, una décima superior a la que se registró en enero, según dio a conocer el martes el Instituto Nacional de Estadística, en su primer ascenso tras tres meses de caídas.
El organismo estadístico ha achacado el repunte de la tasa interanual del IPC al encarecimiento de los carburantes (gasoil y gasolina).
La tasa interanual de febrero es la trigésima tasa positiva que encadena el IPC interanual e implica que los precios son hoy un 1,1% superiores a los de hace un año. Con el dato de febrero, el IPC suma cuatro meses consecutivos con tasas interanuales inferiores al 2%.
El Índice de Precios de Consumo Armonizado (IPCA) para su comparativa con la Unión Europea también aumentó hasta el 1,1%, una décima más que en enero.
En términos mensuales, el IPC avanzó un 0,2% en febrero, su mayor alza en este mes desde 2015, cuando los precios también aumentaron un 0,2%. Por su parte, la variación mensual del indicador adelantado del IPCA se situó en febrero también en el 0,2%.
España es una de las primeras economías grandes de la zona euro en publicar datos sobre la inflación de febrero (el INE publicará los datos definitivos de febrero el 13 de marzo.). Alemania hará lo propio el jueves y las cifras de la eurozona se conocerán el viernes. Se prevé que los precios de consumo del bloque aumenten en un 1,5% en febrero, de acuerdo con una encuesta de Reuters, por debajo del objetivo del 2% del Banco Central Europeo.
Aunque la zona euro ha experimentado una ralentización de la inflación y el crecimiento, el BCE ha dicho que mantiene su estrategia en materia de tipos de interés, que tiene previsto subir en otoño de este año.
