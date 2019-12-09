El juez de Milan aplaza su decisión sobre la fusión de Mediaset hasta el 21 de enero

El tribunal de Milan ha decidido posponer su decisión sobre el proyecto de fusión de Mediaset con su filial española (un acuerdo que fue impugnado en los tribunales por la francesa Vivendi) hasta el 21 de enero de 2020, una vez que se haya celebrado la junta general de accionistas de Mediaset, convocada para el 10 de enero.
Según ha informado la compañía este martes a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), "superadas las reservas expresadas" en la vista celebrada el pasado el 6 de diciembre, el tribunal de Milán considera que el resultado de la Junta General de Accionistas de Mediaset "es relevante" para la resolución del caso.
Asimismo, en la misma resolución, el tribunal italiano extendió la vigencia de la suspensión cautelar del acuerdo de la junta general del pasado 4 de septiembre hasta la celebración de la referida audiencia por el contencioso con Vivendi y Simon Fiduciaria, por la fusión de la italiana con su filial española para la creación de Media for Europe NV (MFE).
Controlada por la familia del exprimer ministro italiano Silvio Berlusconi, Mediaset está llevando a cabo un plan de fusión de su unidad española con la matriz italiana en un hólding televisivo paneuropeo que cotizaría en los Países Bajos, denominado MediaForEurope (MfE).
Vivendi, el segundo mayor accionista de Mediaset con una participación del 29%, ha llevado la reorganización corporativa ante los tribunales, alegando que perjudica a los accionistas minoritarios.
El 10 de enero se convocará una junta general de accionistas de Mediaset para aprobar las modificaciones de los estatutos de MfE introducidas para cumplir con las indicaciones recibidas previamente por el tribunal.
