El exministro de Economía y actual vicepresidente del Banco Central Europeo (BCE), Luis de Guindos, ha solicitado a la Audiencia Nacional declarar por videoconferencia desde el organismo en Fráncfort, en el marco del juicio por la salida a bolsa de Bankia, donde figura de testigo.
En una providencia, la presidenta de la sección cuarta de la sala de lo Penal, Ángela Murillo, requiere a las partes que se pronuncien a favor de la petición.
De momento, el presidente de la Confederación Intersindical de Crédito (CIC), Gonzalo Postigo, sindicato que ejerce la acusación popular y solicita penas de hasta 12 años de cárcel para la treintena de exdirectivos y exconsejeros del grupo, así como para el socio auditor de Deloitte, ha manifestado su disconformidad con esta posibilidad.
Por ello, la CIC presentará mañana el escrito de oposición en contra de la pretensión de De Guindos, que adelanta esta lunes La Información.
El inicio de la prueba testifical está previsto para el próximo miércoles, jornada en la que está citado el actual presidente de Bankia, José Ignacio Goirigolzarri.
Le seguirá el lunes 25 de marzo el que fuera gobernador del Banco de España en la época de la formación del grupo financiero y de la posterior salida a bolsa de la entidad, Miguel Ángel Fernández Ordóñez, conforme al calendario de la sala, que quiere dedicar una sesión completa a cada interviniente.
Aunque de momento no tiene fecha, la declaración de De Guindos es una de las más esperadas tanto a nivel mediático como por los propios acusados, especialmente el expresidente de la entidad, Rodrigo Rato, que le señaló como responsable de su cese en mayo de 2012.
