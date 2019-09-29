La localidad de As Pontes plantea una huelga general por el cierre de la central de Endesa

El comité de crisis reunido este domingo en As Pontes (A Coruña) estudia la convocatoria de una huelga general en el municipio para el próximo miércoles 16 de octubre para protestar ante el anuncio de cierre de la central térmica de Endesa.
Así lo ha trasladado a Europa Press este domingo el alcalde de As Pontes y presidente de la Diputación, Valentín González Formoso, tras participar en la reunión del comité de crisis a la que han asistido también partidos políticos de la corporación, sindicatos y colectivos sociales.
La huelga que se planea para el próximo 16 de octubre se complementará con una caravana de vehículos en Madrid. Precisamente, la capital del Estado acogerá este miércoles una reunión de representantes de los trabajadores con el Ministerio para la Transición Ecológica.
El comité de crisis reunido este domingo mantiene la convocatoria de huelga como una idea que se paralizaría si el miércoles el Gobierno les da "salidas concretas" ante la decisión de Endesa. "Pero, en principio, como no contamos con eso, emprenderemos esa acción", señala González Formoso.
Lo más inmediato será, por ahora, que este lunes habrá en Ferrol una reunión de alcaldes de las comarcas de Ferrolterra, Eume, Ortegal, A Mariña y Terra Chá, a la que también asistirá el alcalde de As Pontes y presidente de la Diputación de A Coruña.
Ya el martes, está previsto que más de 800 vehículos partan en caravana desde el municipio hasta A Coruña. En este sentido, Valentín González Formoso ha querido "animar a la gente" a "secundar" esta movilización en la que participarán no solo transportistas de carbón, sino también personas particulares.
