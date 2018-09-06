MásMóvil y Vodafone compartirán sus redes de fibra óptica

La operadora Masmovil ha acordado con la división española de Vodafone compartir sus redes de fibra óptica en España de hasta 1,9 millones de unidades inmobiliarias
Masmovil y Vodafone asignan a la otra parte unos derechos de uso a largo plazo (hasta 34 años) sobre sus respectivas huellas de fibra relativas a este acuerdo, dijo la operadora española en una nota de prensa.
La compartición está estructurada en tres fases que se cumplen durante un periodo máximo de cuatro años y en las cuales cada parte puede adquirir de la otra hasta 942.000 unidades inmobiliarias, agregó.
Masmovil dijo que este acuerdo le permite superar ampliamente el objetivo para 2018 de red propia de fibra óptica de 5,1 millones de unidades inmobiliarias, que se sitúa actualmente en 4,5 millones de unidades y a las que se sumarán los 942.000 unidades previstas en el acuerdo suscrito con Vodafone. A cierre del mes de junio, la compañía contaba con un total de 13 millones de hogares disponibles para comercializar sus servicios de fibra óptica gracias a acuerdos con terceros como Orange.
Por su parte, Vodafone destaca que esta nueva alianza completa la cobertura de sus redes de cable y fibra, ya que le permite incorporar de forma progresiva hasta un millón de hogares a su huella de red propia o compartida. Inicialmente la compañía tendrá acceso a más de 100.000 hogares a los que no llega ni con su propia red ni con el acceso mayorista.
En este sentido, detalla que, a cierre de junio, ofrecía en España servicios de banda ancha de fibra a 20,9 millones de unidades inmobiliarias, de las que 10,3 millones correspondían a despliegues propios o compartidos, estos principalmente con Orange, y el resto al acceso mayorista a la red de Telefónica, con la que alcanzó un acuerdo en marzo de 2017.
