El precio medio de la vivienda subió un 6,8% en el primer trimestre de 2019 con respecto al mismo periodo del año pasado, según el Índice de Precios de Vivienda (IPV) del Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE) publicado este viernes. El dato supone un incremento de dos décimas con respecto al trimestre anterior, el último de 2018, año que cerró con un aumento del precio del 6,6%, su mayor subida desde 2007.
El alza de los precios se debe principalmente a la vivienda nueva, cuyo preció aumentó un 10,4% en tasa interanual, casi dos puntos y medio superior a la del trimestre anterior y la más alta desde el cuarto trimestre de 2007. La vivienda de segunda mano vio incrementar su precio un 6,2% en el mismo período de tiempo.
En tasa intertrimestral, el precio medio de la vivienda repuntó un 1,5% entre enero y marzo, frente al alza del 0,4% que registró en el trimestre anterior y del 1,4% del primer trimestre de 2018.
Por tipo de vivienda, los precios de la vivienda nueva subieron un 4,3% entre el cuarto trimestre de 2018 y el primero de este año, mientras que los de la vivienda de segunda mano aumentaron un 1,1%.
En el primer trimestre de este año, todas las comunidades autónomas más las ciudades de Ceuta y Melilla registraron tasas medias positivas en el precio de la vivienda en tasa interanual.
Los aumentos más pronunciados de precios correspondieron a Madrid (+9,7%), Ceuta (+9,1%), Melilla (+8,5%) y Catalunya (+7,6%). Donde menos aumentaron los precios fue en Extremadura (+2,4%), Galicia (+3,6%) y Asturias (+3,8%).
Asimismo, en términos intertrimestrales, los precios de la vivienda presentaron tasas trimestrales positivas en el primer trimestre en todas las comunidades autónomas.
Las mayores subidas se produjeron en Comunidad de Madrid, País Vasco y Aragón, con incrementos del 2,9%, 2,3% y 2,2%, respectivamente. Por su parte, Asturias (+0,5%), Galicia (+0,5%) y Comunitat Valenciana (+0,7%) registraron las menores subidas trimestrales.
